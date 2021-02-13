Businesses around the city begin to shutdown, anticipating winter freeze

SEE ALSO: Texas Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration ahead of winter storm
The city of Houston announced that the Municipal Courts would be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Business will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
The Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said they have canceled all appointments for Monday, Feb. 15, and will also close the Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer Center, Sleep Center, COVID-19 testing locations, and the Pearland Administrative Office Building, due to icy weather conditions. Officials will be contacting those with a scheduled appointment.
The Houston Zoo will close early on Saturday, and remain closed until Tuesday, Feb. 16. Guest who have already purchased tickets can contact the Zoo to reschedule their visit for another day.