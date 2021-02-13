Businesses around the city begin to shutdown, anticipating winter freeze

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10334160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video, see the message Houston city leaders had in regards to road travel during the historic winter weather event.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration ahead of this weekend's anticipated ice storm, causing several major businesses and agencies to close around the Houston area.The city of Houston announced that the Municipal Courts would be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Business will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m.The Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said they have canceled all appointments for Monday, Feb. 15, and will also close the Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cancer Center, Sleep Center, COVID-19 testing locations, and the Pearland Administrative Office Building, due to icy weather conditions. Officials will be contacting those with a scheduled appointment.The Houston Zoo will close early on Saturday, and remain closed until Tuesday, Feb. 16. Guest who have already purchased tickets can contact the Zoo to reschedule their visit for another day.