Upcoming back to school events happening across Houston area for students

Here are some upcoming back to school events families can attend before the school year begins.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The back-to-school season is just around the corner.

With many events happening across Houston, we've made a list of some upcoming back to school events families can attend before the school year begins.

SEE RELATED: Texas tax-free weekend 2022: What qualifies and what doesn't for back-to-school purchases

Saturday, Aug. 6

Foundation 45 Mitsubishi is holding a drive-thru event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the North Freeway at Parramatta Lane where they will be handing out 3,000 free backpacks with necessary school supplies.

Saturday Aug. 13

The Morales Memorial Foundation is holding its 25th Annual Back to School Supply Giveaway on Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Morales Funeral Home located on 2901 Canal St. Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and students must be present to receive their supplies according to their grade level. You can register for the event here.

The Back 2 School Festival by the Houston mayor's office, the Houston Food Bank, and Shell will be giving school supplies on Saturday Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. To register, you can visit the city's website.

The Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church will be having a Back to School Supply Giveaway on Saturday Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3826 Wheeler Ave. Registration is required, which can be done on their website.

SEE ALSO: Houston's Back 2 School Fest to bring students free school supplies for the upcoming school year

Sunday, Aug. 14

The Village Life Prep and Grayscale Barbershop are teaming up to provide free haircuts and school supplies to kids on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grayscale Barbershop located at 19909 Morton Road #800 in Katy.