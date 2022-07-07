Mother of 1-year-old found abandoned in SW Houston reported missing, police said

Dana McGowan, 33, was reported missing by family members. Earlier the same week, her baby was found alone at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Residents have reported seeing Ms. McGowan in the area of 10300 S. Wilcrest in recent days. 1/2 https://t.co/OWnfPziGh0 pic.twitter.com/8kGmmPiynp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 7, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 33-year-old Dana McGowan, the mother of the 1-year-old boy who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.Police shared a missing persons report regarding McGowan on Thursday afternoon, in the latest development of a mystery surrounding a baby found alone earlier in the week. McGowan was reported missing on July 7 by family members who haven't been able to reach her. Police said she was last seen on July 5 in the area around South Drive and Wilcrest. She was possibly wearing a black tank top and black leggings.McGowan is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.During a press conference, investigators said they are hoping to find McGowan to get more information on why her baby was at the apartment complex alone."We don't want to say that we're trying to file a charge on the mom because we don't even know," said Sgt. R. Swope with the Houston Police Department. "There could be many possibilities."According to police, some residents have reported seeing McGowan in the area of 10300 S. Wilcrest in recent days.The search for McGowan comes just days after her baby was found crying, abandoned near an iron fence at The Onyx apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.The baby appeared to have minor injuries to his mouth and was wearing only a diaper but is otherwise OK. He is in the custody of CPS, who reportedly have heard from the child's father.Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 832-394-1840.