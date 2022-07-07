missing woman

Mother of 1-year-old found abandoned in SW Houston reported missing, police said

Dana McGowan was reported missing days after her 1-year-old son was found alone at an apartment complex, police said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Search continues for parents of baby found abandoned outside apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding 33-year-old Dana McGowan, the mother of the 1-year-old boy who was found alone at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The video above is from a previous report.

Police shared a missing persons report regarding McGowan on Thursday afternoon, in the latest development of a mystery surrounding a baby found alone earlier in the week. McGowan was reported missing on July 7 by family members who haven't been able to reach her. Police said she was last seen on July 5 in the area around South Drive and Wilcrest. She was possibly wearing a black tank top and black leggings.

SEE ALSO: 1-year-old boy abandoned outside apartment complex found with wound to mouth, police say

McGowan is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs about 180 pounds.

Dana McGowan, 33, was reported missing by family members. Earlier the same week, her baby was found alone at a southwest Houston apartment complex.



During a press conference, investigators said they are hoping to find McGowan to get more information on why her baby was at the apartment complex alone.

"We don't want to say that we're trying to file a charge on the mom because we don't even know," said Sgt. R. Swope with the Houston Police Department. "There could be many possibilities."

According to police, some residents have reported seeing McGowan in the area of 10300 S. Wilcrest in recent days.



The search for McGowan comes just days after her baby was found crying, abandoned near an iron fence at The Onyx apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.

The baby appeared to have minor injuries to his mouth and was wearing only a diaper but is otherwise OK. He is in the custody of CPS, who reportedly have heard from the child's father.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentchild abandonedbabyunattended childunidentified personchild endangermentmissing woman
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Man accused of killing 18-year-old seeks murder charge dismissal
Missing 26-year-old woman was last seen in Bay City, authorities say
Missing Virginia couple last heard from sailing in the Atlantic Ocean
Gabby Petito's family faces off against Laundrie's parents in court
TOP STORIES
Baytown pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor: Records
Flames extinguished after pipeline explosion in Fort Bend County
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
Rain chance drops Thursday, next week brings chance for daily storms
Astros to visit Uvalde with goal to help heal through baseball
Galveston County officials announce COVID-19 threat level is high
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Show More
Sunny Balwani found guilty on all counts in Theranos fraud case
Could new federal gun safety law have prevented the July 4 tragedy?
Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids
1-year-old left outside apartment found with wound to mouth: HPD
Overturned 18-wheeler cleanup to take 4-5 hours, TxDOT says
More TOP STORIES News