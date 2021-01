Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 3-month-old Anyla Benjamin.The suspect, 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin, who currently has an open arrest warrant for injury to a child under 15, has absconded with her 3-month-old child, Anyla, according to authorities.Due to her history with injury to a child, authorities believe that the child is in serious and immediate danger.Lashea was last seen in the vicinity of MLK and East Orem at 1 p.m. Friday.