Video shows wanted robber grab man and snatch money bag at NW Harris Co. ATM

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New video from Houston police shows the moment a robber grabbed and shoved a man who was trying to get money out of an ATM in northwest Harris County.

The robbery happened at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Wells Fargo located at 6907 W. FM-1960, according to police. Investigators released video of the incident on Thursday in hopes that someone might recognize the suspect.

The video shows the suspect wrap his arms around the man, shoving him, after he exited the bank and was walking into the parking lot. The suspect then grabs a money bag the man had in his hand and runs to a white, four-door BMW with paper plates.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

The victim told police he was withdrawing money for his business. He said he saw the suspect quickly approaching him, so he turned his back towards the bank, but the suspect still managed to wrestle the money bag away.

Police described the suspect seen in the surveillance video as a Black man who was wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants. Investigators did not have a description of the getaway driver.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.