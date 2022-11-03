Astros items headed to Hall of Fame following historic no-hitter World Series Game 4

After the Astros' historic World Series no-hitter, representatives from baseball's most-prestigious museum were in the clubhouse.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Cooperstown comes calling - you answer.

Wednesday, following the Astros' historic's game, representatives from baseball's most-prestigious museum were in the clubhouse after just the second no-hitter in World Series history.

"When you see history this significant, we jump into action immediately," Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, explained to ABC13 in an interview. "We managed to get a few great artifacts to bring back to Cooperstown."

Rawitch told ABC13 he obtained a baseball thrown by starting pitcher Christian Javier in the 5-0, Game 4 victory. Javier, along with fellow pitchers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly, autographed the ball after the game - as did catcher Christian Vázquez. Rawitch also snagged a rosin bag from the pitcher's mound and the game's scorecard filled out by announcer, and Hall of Famer, John Smoltz.

"Anything can happen on any given night," Rawitch noted. "You certainly don't expect to come to a World Series game and see something you haven't seen in 60 years. I think we all feel lucky to have been here."

