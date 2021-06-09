Houston Astros giving fans who get vaccinated 2 free tickets to game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In efforts to get people vaccinated, Houston Astros fans can get two free tickets to a ball game on June 15.The Astros are partnering up with Houston Methodist to host free COVID-19 vaccinations at Minute Maid Park. The vaccinations will take place Tuesday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Union Station Lobby.Those who get the vaccine will get two free tickets to either the June 15 game, when the team goes against the Texas Rangers, or to one of the upcoming games against the Baltimore Orioles.In addition to the free tickets, participants will also receive an Astros giveaway item.No appointments are required in order to get vaccinated. People 12 years and older are eligible to get the vaccine. Anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian so they can sign a release.