Astros announce maximum capacity at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans, you'll now be able to bring more people to an Astros game soon.

On Monday, the Astros announced Minute Maid Park will allow fans to fill up the stadium to maximum capacity starting May 25 when the team takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The change will then be implemented for the rest of the season.



Plus, the team says they will no longer require masks at the ball park for fans who have been fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a face covering.

Additionally, Astros employees and Game Day staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination prior to removing their masks while on site. Astros-owned Minor League affiliates, including the Sugar Land Skeeters, Corpus Christi Hooks, and Fayetteville Wood-peckers, will also move to maximum capacity for the remainder of their seasons and follow the same mask policies as the Major League club.

