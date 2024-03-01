Houston Astros' 2024 single-game tickets go on sale, top 3 must-go series to circle on your calendar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans, first-half single game season tickets are now available to purchase!

With less than a month until Opening Day, Eyewitness Sports takes a look into the three must-see series for 'Stros fans to watch during the first half of the 2024 regular season.

A four-game homestand against the Bronx Bombers

Houston looks to open their season with a bang against their American League rival, the Yankees, on March 28. This will be Houston's third season opener against the Yankees and its second at Minute Maid Park.

The Yankees look to showcase their superstar hitter, Juan Soto, in the batting order. The 25-year-old Soto, a three-time All-Star and a World Series champion, was traded in a blockbuster deal from the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees last December in the offseason.

For 'Stros fans, it's a compelling matchup when one of the most storied MLB franchises, the Yankees, come to H-Town. Furthermore, the team based in the borough of the Bronx has a franchise record of 27 World Series titles, which is the most titles in the league.

Game 1 : Yankees at Astros, Thursday, March 28, 3:10 p.m.

: Yankees at Astros, Thursday, March 28, 3:10 p.m. Game 2 : Yankees at Astros, Friday, March 29, 7:10 p.m.

: Yankees at Astros, Friday, March 29, 7:10 p.m. Game 3 : Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, March 30, 6:15 p.m.

: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, March 30, 6:15 p.m. Game 4: Yankees at Astros, Saturday, March 31, 1:10 p.m.

A battle in the Lone Star State against the Texas Rangers

Call it a Texas two-step! The Astros will encounter a pivotal three-game homestand against AL West rivals and the defending 2023 World Series Champions, the Texas Rangers.

For Houston, this Lone Star series matchup is the first meeting at the Juice Box against Texas since getting eliminated in Game 7 of the 2023 American League Championship Series.

All in all, this series is a must-see for Astros fans to watch early in the season. Although it's a regular-season matchup, the Astros want to make a statement in their home turf. Additionally, the Astros have some unfinished business with the Rangers after falling short in their quest for a third consecutive trip to the World Series last season.

Game 1 : Rangers at Astros, Friday, April 12, 7:10 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Friday, April 12, 7:10 p.m. Game 2 : Rangers at Astros, Saturday, April 13, 3:05 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Saturday, April 13, 3:05 p.m. Game 3: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, April 14, 1:10 p.m.

A familiar face, star shortstop visits the Juice Box

Houston welcomes back former Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series when they arrive at Minute Maid Park, starting on May 31.

For the Astros, the last time they played Minnesota was in Game 4 of the 2023 American League Division Series, where Houston eliminated the Twins.

In the upcoming three-game homestand, the Astros look to put on a show for the visiting Twins, especially when Houston fans see Correa on the deck at Minute Maid Park.

Game 1 : Twins at Astros, Friday, May 31, 7:10 p.m.

: Twins at Astros, Friday, May 31, 7:10 p.m. Game 2 : Twins at Astros, Saturday, June 1, 3:10 p.m.

: Twins at Astros, Saturday, June 1, 3:10 p.m. Game 3: Twins at Astros, Sunday, June 2, 1:10 p.m.

Nonetheless, the Astros look to get back into World Series title contention in their upcoming 2024 season as spring training is underway.

Astros fans can look to purchase their tickets for the first half of the 2024 regular season, here.