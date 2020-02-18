Houston Astros

MLB player says every Houston Astro 'needs a beating'

Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis has joined the chorus blasting the Houston Astros over their sign-stealing scandal, telling reporters "every single guy over there needs a beating."

"It's anger," Markakis told reporters of his reaction to the Astros' scandal and the ensuing response. "I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating. It's wrong. They're messing with people's careers."

Markakis did not elaborate on what would constitute a "beating." At least two pitchers have indicated that they would consider throwing at Astros batters, and William Hill sportsbook set an over/under of 83.5 for Houston hit-by-pitches in 2020, a number that would rank as one of the 10 highest in the previous five seasons.

Markakis also said the Astros' actions were "damaging to baseball."

"There's right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it," Markakis said. "I 100% disagree with the way they did it. There's a lot of people that were hurt by it, and it was wrong."

Along with his viewpoint that the Astros players got off "scot-free," he also pointed a finger at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

"The way he handled the situation, he should be embarrassed of himself," Markakis said.

Markakis, a 14-year major league veteran, has not faced the Astros since the 2017 season, the year they were found to have used a trash can to signal pitches to batters en route to winning the World Series. The Braves and Astros close the 2020 regular season with a September series in Atlanta.

SEE ALSO: Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
EMBED More News Videos

Here's how the illegal sign stealing evolved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscheatingatlanta bravesmlbhouston astros
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Former Houston Astro waives 2 months of rent for his tenants
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman ready to talk
Is the Astros' title tarnished? Is Jeter overrated? We settle the biggest debate for all 30 MLB teams
Astros issue refunds for 2020 tickets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News