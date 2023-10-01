The Houston Astros' 2023 postseason merchandise is available at the Center Field Team Store in Minute Maid Park.

Calling all Astros fans! New postseason merch is stocked at team store in Minute Maid

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans are waking up in a great mood this morning! The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros clinched their seventh straight playoff spot.

If you want the official 2023 Astros postseason gear, the Center Field Team Store in Minute Maid will be open for extended hours.

The store opens on Sunday at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

If you can't make it Sunday, the store will be open from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Astros beat the Diamondbacks 1-0 on Saturday as both teams clinched spots in the upcoming playoffs, but it's the 'Stros who now have the fourth-longest playoff streak in MLB history.

The Astros could win the AL West if they beat Arizona on Sunday, and if the Rangers lose to Seattle.

Any other result, they'll still be in the playoff but in the Wild Card.

If the Astros play in the Wild Card series, they'll play this week on Tuesday through Thursday.

If they win the American League West division, they'll get some rest.

That series begins on Oct. 7, then it's the League Championship Series beginning Oct. 15, and the World Series starting on Oct. 24.

You can also visit the Astros official online shop to get your postseason gear.