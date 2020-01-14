Sports

Here's where you can meet these Astros players this week

Astros fans, the season is almost here! But before our team takes the home plate, you'll have a chance to ask your favorite player all you want on Monday.

The Houston team announced the dates and locations for the caravan tour that kicks off Jan. 13 in Conroe.

Monday, Jan. 13

CONROE:
Players/broadcaster: Cy Sneed and Todd Kalas
H-E-B: 10200 TX-242 Conroe, TX 77385
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
The duo will be interacting with fans, answering their questions and taking photos with fans!

Tuesday, Jan. 14

KATY:
Players/broadcaster: Dustin Garneau, Cy Sneed and Geoff Blum
Chick-Fil-A: 369 S. Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Fans sporting Astros gear between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. will receive a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich entree.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

HOUSTON:
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Cy Sneed, Myles Straw, and Geoff Blum
Chick-Fil-A: 925 N. Loop W., Houston, TX 77008
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

HOUSTON:
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Dustin Garneau, Myles Straw, and Todd Kalas
Saint Arnold Brewing Company: 2000 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ASTROLINE
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Dustin Garneau, and Todd Kalas
Pluckers: 1400 Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

ALSO SEE:

Astros players known to give back on and off the field
EMBED More News Videos

The Astros win big on and off the field

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonconroekatycorpus christimlbhouston astrosbaseballsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News