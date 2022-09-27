'This just doesn't happen': ABC13, Houston Chronicle discuss Astros' Justin Verlander's season

Dive into the biggest stories and questions in Houston sports with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle Columnist Brian T. Smith.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans have a difficult road ahead, but at least the future looks brighter for the Houston Rockets.

Fall belongs to the Astros in Houston this week, especially with the Texans struggling again.

Where does 39-year-old Justin Verlander's special season rank in the history of the Astros and Major League Baseball? Houston Chronicle Columnist Brian T. Smith said considering Verlander's age and recent Tommy John surgery, it's hard to find a comparison.

The Texans' limitations offensively are clear through the 0-2-1 start. What can the team do now? Brian discusses the difficult position the Texans are in without another viable quarterback on the roster besides starter Davis Mills.

As the Houston Rockets gear up for the preseason, ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Brian look at why the future is bright for Houston basketball and how the Rockets' rebuild compares to the floundering Texans.

In the video above, dive into the biggest stories and questions in Houston sports with Jonathon and Brian.

