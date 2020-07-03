Houston Astros return to the field for summer camp workouts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's more than enough room for the boys to swing for the fences as the Houston Astros begin summer camp workouts.
Amid social distancing rules and other new regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the reining American League champions are back at Minute Maid Park to practice ahead of the delayed start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
It's manager Dusty Baker's first summer workout with the team.
As players navigate the much different pre-season, bench coach Joe Espada told MLB.com there's much more than runs, hits, and errors at stake.
""Any hiccups, any poor decision we make off the field, a lot of people can get infected with the virus if we're not smart," Espada said. "If we are smart and we take the precautions and we follow the protocol in place, we should be OK."
Most of the players are expected to work out at the ballpark, MLB.com reported. Other personnel will report to the University of Houston as they prepare for the season.
The Astros are three weeks away from Opening Day, which is set for July 23 or 24.
