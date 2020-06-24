Here's how the Astros feel about the return of baseball

Let’s get it 🐺⚡️ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers43) June 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros players are ready to get back on the mound!Major League Baseball plans to hold a 60-game season that will begin around July 24 but first needs players to sign off on a health-and-safety protocol and to pledge to arrive at home stadiums by July 1 to prepare for the season, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.Owners voted to implement a 60-game season on Monday.Astros players will report to Minute Maid Park for training on July 1. Games will begin the weekend of July 24.Baseball's divisions will remain in place, meaning the Astros will face the Los Angeles Angels, the Rangers, Mariners and A's for the bulk of their schedule.It will still be a no-fans-in-the-stands season, but regardless the players are happy to hear the news.Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. took to Twitter after news surfaced that the season is back.Meanwhile, the Astros organization also tweeted in excitement to return for a chance to win yet another World Series.It's safe to say the players are more than ready to get back onto the field.Astros outfielder Josh Reddick also tweeted this gif shortly after.Catcher Garrett Stubbs posted the following picture on Instagram.And finally, our favorite Houston mascot also posted this on Instagram.ESPN contributed to this report.