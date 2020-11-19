Resident jumps to safety out of burning apartment building in SE Houston

#Apartmentfire at 7950 Bellfort St. has been tapped out. One adult male has been transported to a nearby hospital. @HoustonFire #ArsonBureau is currently investigating. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/LAYmC8wtJC — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About 15 families are out of their homes after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.The two-alarm apartment fire happened in the 7900 block of Bellford Avenue at around 12:58 p.m. According to authorities, at least 15 units were damaged in the fire.One person was taken to the hospital, according to authorities. Officials add that one resident jumped out of the building to safety during the fire. It is not know if that person is the one who was hospitalized.The cause of the fire is unknown. Arson officials are investigating to determine what happened.