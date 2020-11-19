Resident jumps to safety out of burning apartment building in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- About 15 families are out of their homes after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

The two-alarm apartment fire happened in the 7900 block of Bellford Avenue at around 12:58 p.m. According to authorities, at least 15 units were damaged in the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to authorities. Officials add that one resident jumped out of the building to safety during the fire. It is not know if that person is the one who was hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Arson officials are investigating to determine what happened.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfire escapebuilding firefireapartment fireapartmentfire rescue
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD must return to all virtual classes, teachers' union urges
At least 6 killed on Houston roads over past 24 hours
COVID-19 treatment takes 1 hour to administer, Texas gov. says
Austin moves back to Stage 4 of COVID-19 restriction guidelines
CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance advising against travel
ABC13 to host town hall on Houston's rising domestic violence cases
Family tragedy: 5 shot inside W. Houston home are all related
Show More
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
Person thrown from vehicle dies in Beltway rollover crash
Man accused of abusing 13-year-old while working at Express Cuts
Small towns are the new face of COVID-19 pandemic
Warmer weather returns ahead of our next cold front
More TOP STORIES News