Houston airports close as winter storm causes dangerous runway conditions

Our airfield will remain closed today until at least 1 pm. Our airport teams will reassess the airfield conditions at 1 pm today and will provide an update at that time. pic.twitter.com/TtxFJ0Cnlj — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) February 15, 2021

Our airfield will remain closed until noon tomorrow. Treatment of the airfield will continue throughout the day. We ask passengers not to arrive to the airport today. No flights will be operating. pic.twitter.com/JwiAp1U2QL — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) February 15, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10341478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's not just here. It seems like it's everywhere across Texas, and it's not boding well with people.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10341382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston looks quite different today! Here's what it looked like as snow and sleet fell all across the Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of departure flights have been canceled or delayed at Houston airports due to bitter cold wind and snow in other areas.Due to snow and ice on the runways, George Bush Intercontinental Airport closed early Monday morning and will remain closed until at least 1 p.m.Hobby Airport also closed Monday morning and although it was originally thought they could reopen at 2 p.m., the airport announced on Twitter that it will be closed until at least noon Tuesday.Both airports ask passengers not to show up until they are able to reopen.The winter storm impacted the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Sunday, one of the busiest airports in the nation, and causing major travel interruptions across the country.Due to weather conditions at the DFW Airport, Houston airports experienced departure delays averaging two hours and 59 minutes.