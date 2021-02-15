Travel

Houston airports close as winter storm causes dangerous runway conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of departure flights have been canceled or delayed at Houston airports due to bitter cold wind and snow in other areas.

Due to snow and ice on the runways, George Bush Intercontinental Airport closed early Monday morning and will remain closed until at least 1 p.m.



Hobby Airport also closed Monday morning and although it was originally thought they could reopen at 2 p.m., the airport announced on Twitter that it will be closed until at least noon Tuesday.



Both airports ask passengers not to show up until they are able to reopen.

The winter storm impacted the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Sunday, one of the busiest airports in the nation, and causing major travel interruptions across the country.

Due to weather conditions at the DFW Airport, Houston airports experienced departure delays averaging two hours and 59 minutes.

Houston-area residents frustrated after hours without power
It's not just here. It seems like it's everywhere across Texas, and it's not boding well with people.


Texas winter storm 2021: This is what it looks like around Houston and across the state
Houston looks quite different today! Here's what it looked like as snow and sleet fell all across the Houston area.

