Houston Airbnb visitors pay the highest percentage of fees in Texas, Forbes' report finds

HOUSTON, Texas -- Travelers to Houston are discovering that even when they find the perfect Airbnb with the right price for their travel dates, they watch their trip total skyrocket to an incomprehensible amount after the cleaning and "service" fees. Add to that the laminated list of chores to complete before leaving, which can lead to charges after the stay if not completed.

In its latest findings, financial publication Forbes Advisor calculated that Houston travelers pay an average surcharge of 45 percent for an Airbnb in the city, earning a top 10 spot in the report at No. 8.

That also makes H-Town the Texas city with the most expensive Airbnb fees. Forbes' expert analysts looked at 32,000 listings across 100 of the most popular markets on Airbnb to find common trends.

