Hot Wheels creates limited-edition slab toy in collaboration with Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth

Houston's Trae Tha Truth is teaming up with Hot Wheels for a fully custom, limited-edition toy to benefit charity.
Swangas versus low riders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston rapper and activist announced the ultimate Houston toy collaboration.

Trae Tha Truth announced on social media that toy brand Hot Wheels created the first-ever slab edition toy car.

According to Trae, only three of the cars will be made, making the toys a collector's dream.

"It's even crazier for me to have my own toy reppin' the H," Trae wrote. "This is one of my biggest achievements."



Trae said the limited-edition toys are a collaboration with his non-profit organization Angel by Nature.

Angel by Nature aims to help serve and empower underprivileged youth.

RELATED: Swangin' through Houston's streets: Slabs, low riders and swangas

Trae's charity will be auctioning off the three fully custom, hand-painted Hot Wheels '64 Lincoln Continental convertible "Slabs" at the Hot Wheels Legends Tour event in Spring on Sept. 18.

"THIS IS HUGE!!," Trae said on social media.

He also posted a photo rendering of the Hot Wheels packaging, which features a photo of Trae, the Houston skyline and an autograph.

SEE ALSO: Trae tha Truth's 'Howdy Homemade Ice Cream' opens in Katy, employing adults with special needs

S.L.A.B stands for "slow, loud and banging."

Slabs emerged on the Houston car scene in the 80s, and have since become icons of Houston culture.

The custom cars are often fully transformed versions of older Cadillac, Buick and Lincoln cars.

Slab signature features:

  • High-gloss candy paint
  • Spoked out rims that stick out, otherwise known as "elbows" or "swangas"
  • A fifth wheel and chrome grill
  • A pop trunk in the back
  • A flying goddess at the front


