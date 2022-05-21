Child dies after being left in a vehicle in southwest Houston, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6201975" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During the summertime, the temperature inside a car can skyrocket to 125 degrees in a matter of minutes, and most of the increase occurs in the first 10 minutes. Follow these tips to help prevent hot car deaths and keep kids safe this summer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide investigators began looking into the death of a child who may have been left in a vehicle Friday in southwest Houston.Police said they received a report of the death at about 1:30 p.m. and their homicide division launched its investigation.According to police, the child was reportedly left in the vehicle in the 5100 block of Ingomar Way, which is just off South Post Oak Road near the South Sam Houston Parkway.Investigators were told the parents took the child to a Pearland hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead.It's not immediately known how long the child was in the vehicle, who left the child inside, or how old the child was.The investigation is active and ongoing.