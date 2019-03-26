Hostages released after hours-long armed standoff in southeast Houston home

Just before noon, the man released the hostages and was taken into police custody. A woman was taken out of the home on a stretcher, and officials carried out the baby. A man could be seen with a bandage on his head walking around outside the home.
SWAT officers spent the morning on the scene in the 4100 block of Grassmere.
VIDEO: SWAT standoff underway
A woman called 911 around 5:30 a.m. and told police a man with a gun was choking her.
Police say the armed man lives in the home. His identity has not been released.