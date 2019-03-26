Hostages released after hours-long armed standoff in southeast Houston home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5218225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Initial information to police was that the situation was prompted by a domestic argument.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man barricaded inside a southeast Houston home held several people, including a 1-year-old and a person with a disability, hostage for hours, police say.Just before noon, the man released the hostages and was taken into police custody. A woman was taken out of the home on a stretcher, and officials carried out the baby. A man could be seen with a bandage on his head walking around outside the home.SWAT officers spent the morning on the scene in the 4100 block of Grassmere.A woman called 911 around 5:30 a.m. and told police a man with a gun was choking her.Police say the armed man lives in the home. His identity has not been released.