Crime & Safety

Hostages released after hours-long armed standoff in southeast Houston home

EMBED <>More Videos

Hostages released after SWAT standoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man barricaded inside a southeast Houston home held several people, including a 1-year-old and a person with a disability, hostage for hours, police say.

Just before noon, the man released the hostages and was taken into police custody. A woman was taken out of the home on a stretcher, and officials carried out the baby. A man could be seen with a bandage on his head walking around outside the home.

SWAT officers spent the morning on the scene in the 4100 block of Grassmere.

VIDEO: SWAT standoff underway
EMBED More News Videos

Initial information to police was that the situation was prompted by a domestic argument.



A woman called 911 around 5:30 a.m. and told police a man with a gun was choking her.

Police say the armed man lives in the home. His identity has not been released.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhoustonhostageswatstandoff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Man killed in shootout at rap studio on Houston's south side
Extreme yoga pose sends woman to hospital with a stroke
New Selena mural celebrates singer with iconic piece of Houston
Impatient robber holds up Houston Exotic Adult Super Store
Harris County to take legal action against ITC over tank fire
Show More
THE 60: Ban on bump stocks goes into effect today
Portland Trail Blazers star suffers gruesome leg injury
San Francisco Giants CEO suspended after spat with wife
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Transformer fire sparks smoke and flames at Memorial Park
More TOP STORIES News