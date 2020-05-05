Houston SPCA released animal abuse videos to educate the public

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA released videos to the media on Monday in hopes of educating the public about animal abuse.
These videos can be hard to watch, even if you don't have a pet.
"We encourage the community to be partners with us and keep a look out for the animals around you," said Dr. Roberta Dev.
One video shows a 6-month-old puppy getting choked and then tossed out the door.
The second one shows the owner repeatedly hitting the dog in the face with a knife. The poor animal was tied with shoestrings.
Pet owner, Yoana Martinez, can't even imagine anything like that happening to her dog Max, but she knows that sadly it's happening more often than not.
"Cases have always have happened with animal abuse, which is very sad for me. It gets me angry," she said.
Luckily, the Houston SPCA was able to intervene in both cases and with video evidence, a warrant was served by the Harris County Constable Precinct 1.
The SPCA said the connection between family violence and animal abuse is well documented.
"We know that about 60% of the households that are experiencing domestic violence have in that household a pet or small child," said Jo Sullivan, V.P. of Development SPCA.
Abusers pick on innocent targets, like children and pets, she said. Luckily, for these pets, they are now in good hands, receiving love and treatment.
Soon, they will be on their way to a new, forever home.
If you see any type of animal abuse, you're asked to please report it right away to local authorities, and, if at all possible, record it for evidence.
You can also file an animal cruelty report here.
