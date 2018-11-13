EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4682596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jemel Roberson, a 26-year-old bouncer at Manny's Blue Room in Robbins, was fatally shot by Midlothian police.

Speechless! Even after hearing he was one of “the good guys” he’s still shot like his life doesn’t matter! A man that was doing his job to protect the lives of others and protect the town he lived in. I grew up streets away from Mannys Blue Room in Robbins this hurts my heart. https://t.co/WRB7zMXjgF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 13, 2018

A group of demonstrators protested Tuesday outside the Midlothian Police Department following the police shooting of a nightclub security guard."This was not reckless policing, this was homicidal policing," said activist Eric Russell.Activists called the shooting racist.The Midlothian police officer who fatally shot Jemel Roberson, 26, at Manny's Blue Room in Robbins early Sunday has not been identified.However, activists are calling on the Cook County State's Attorney to prosecute the officer, a four-year veteran of the department who has been put on administrative leave.Before the shooting, the Midlothian police officer was called to assist Robbins police, who were called to the bar after reports of gunfire.Roberson had apparently detained a gunman who had fired shots in the bar.The officer -- possibly unaware Roberson was a security guard -- shot him when he saw that he had a gun.Midlothian police Chief Daniel Delaney said he's waiting for the Illinois State Police to finish their investigation, but for now, issued a statement saying that Roberson was a brave man who was doing his best to end an active shooter situationDelaney said the department is sadden by the tragic incident and extended condolences to Roberson's family and his friends.Roberson was an accomplished gospel musician who was hoping to become a police officer.The case has attracted national attention.Former Robbins resident and Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade tweeted about the shooting on Tuesday: "Speechless! Even after hearing he was one of 'the good guys' he's still shot like his life doesn't matter! A man that was doing his job to protect the lives of others and protect the town he lived in. I grew up streets away from Mannys Blue Room in Robbins this hurts my heart. "An attorney for Roberson's family said that regardless of race, the shooting was unjustified shooting. The family has filed a lawsuit.