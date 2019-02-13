Homeowner shoots man he caught trying to break into his car in N. Harris County: Deputies

EMBED </>More Videos

A homeowner shot a man he caught trying to break into his car, deputies say.

By
A homeowner shot a man he caught trying to break into his car in north Harris County, deputies say.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Gulf Bank near Siros.

Authorities say the homeowner saw the suspect on his home surveillance camera and went to confront him.

The homeowner then tried to hold the man at gunpoint as he tried to leave, when he shot the suspect in the head.

The man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Deputies told ABC13 the suspect was breaking into multiple vehicles and had property belonging to the homeowner inside his vehicle.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingHarris County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tiger abandoned in cage to have own habitat at Texas sanctuary
Tiger steps onto grass for first time
Serial killer sketches photos of his murder victims
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
New ramps and Southmore Bridge opening this spring
Body found at Memorial Hermann Hospital, foul play suspected
Violent purse snatching at trendy med center restaurant
Man dies after falling into a vat of sulfuric acid
Show More
Peanuts, Cracker Jack banned from minor league stadium
Advocacy group calls for tougher state laws requiring vaccines
Surveillance video released in deadly shooting of man fixing car
Selena, Fight Club and more: Houston rooftop releases lineup
2 men wanted in violent robbery of beauty supply store
More News