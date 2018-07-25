Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped her during home invasion

Homeowner meets ADT dispatcher who helped her during home invasion (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston homeowner who credits her alarm service for saving her life, got to meet the dispatcher who helped her during a home invasion.

Suzanne Smith said on Memorial Day, her alarm company, ADT, notified her an alarm went off.

Smith told the operator she heard a woman in the house.

"I am in the bedroom holding the door shut," Smith told the operator.

"You're in the bedroom?" the ADT employee asked.

"And they turned the light on in my bedroom," Smith told the operator.

The ADT employee notified police.

After hiding in the bathroom, Smith decided to fight back against the intruder.

Her actions surprised the suspect, who screamed and Smith said the intruder appeared confused.

Moments later the police arrived, and the suspect was arrested.

On Wednesday, the ADT agent, based out of Rochester, New York, got to meet Smith.
