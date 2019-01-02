Homeowner charged with manslaughter in burglar's stabbing

QUEENS, New York --A man who killed a would-be burglar in July has reportedly been arrested on manslaughter charges.
Police arrested 27-year-old Joel Paul on Monday after a grand jury indicted him for the death of 26-year-old Shamel Shavuo, of Maryland.
Paul is accused of beating Shavuo with a baseball bat and stabbing him after Shavuo reportedly tried to force himself inside Paul's home in Jamaica. Paul's brother was also involved in the altercation.
Police say they received a call of a burglary around 2:50 a.m. back on July 30.
"The guy tried to get into the house, and they tried to get him out," neighbor Kim Satchell said. "He tried to push in, and the fight pursued, and they ended up falling out into the street."
One neighbor said he saw one of the two brothers strike the third man with a baseball bat as the three men ended up at the curb.
"It is a very quiet neighborhood," area resident Robert Clarke said.
Police say Shavuo was also wanted for a shooting in Baltimore.