MT. HOLLY, New Jersey --Charges have been filed against a couple behind a $400,000 GoFundMe campaign for a homeless man that may have been a scam.
Prosecutors in Burlington County, New Jersey have filed criminal charges against Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure, the couple who established the GoFundMe account for Johnny Bobbitt after saying he gave her his last $20.
D'Amico and McClure have been charged with conspiracy and theft by deception. Court records show the couple was arrested Wednesday.
Bobbitt was arrested Wednesday night by the Philadelphia Police Department on charges of being a fugitive from justice. He has been transferred to Burlington County, NJ to face charges related to the GoFundMe case.
The story of how Bobbitt had helped McClure buy gas when she became stranded on I-95 gained nationwide attention. However, the story began to unravel when Bobbitt said the bulk of the money did not go to him, but rather was spent by McClure and D'Amico on lavish trips and expensive purchases.
The couple denied any wrongdoing in the matter, but law enforcement zeroed in on the couple, raiding their home and towing away their car.
In the latest bombshell development, authorities believe the entire tale was a ruse conceived by McClure, D'Amico and Bobbitt in a scheme to cash in.
The total amount raised would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services. The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.
A search warrant was executed at the Bordentown, New Jersey home of McClure and D'Amico, and a judge ordered the pair to appear in court.
A civil case involving funds raised for Bobbitt through the GoFundMe was put on hold after the couple promised to make good on any missing funds.
However, the prosecutor's office announced the controversy was far from over as the criminal investigation would continue.
The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office has said it will announce new developments in the GoFundMe case Thursday afternoon.
Prosecutor Scott Coffina said no information will be released prior to the 2 p.m. announcement.
