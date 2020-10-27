halloween

Woman told to take down Halloween decorations of pole-dancing skeletons

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is going head to head with her homeowner's association after complaints were filed over her "inappropriate" Halloween decorations that show skeletons dancing on poles.

Angela Nava lives in a community in Richmond.

She received a letter on Sunday saying she has 30 days to remove the decorations.

The letter said the decorations are "offensively positioned."

"It's modeled after an adult club," she said. "We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it's really been just a great creative outlet for me."

Nava said the idea came up during the early stages of the pandemic.

"We've all been cooped up and it's been just a terrible year," said Nava. "We've just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we're doing everything right."

Nava said she hasn't had neighbors approach her with complaints.

"So far, up until this letter that I received last night, everybody who's come by has been incredibly supportive. My neighbors love it," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the community's HOA on Monday but has not received a response.

Meanwhile, Nava said since Halloween is this weekend, and falls before the HOA's deadline, she's going to leave her decorations in her yard.

"When I got the letter, I was a little sad," said Nava. "I thought, 'Okay, I'm just going to take it down. I'm going to comply. I'm going to take it down and just not do this anymore.' But then I got so much support off of Facebook, and I said, 'Forget it. People are having so much fun with this, and they love it, I'm going to continue to do it.'"

