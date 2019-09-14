Home & Garden

Missouri City residents concerned about big stink over town

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Some people in Missouri City are concerned about a stink in the air.

"I smelled it a couple days ago. When I got up, it really smelled bad," said Ronald Crowder.

Missouri City officials received complaints about the smell stinking up the area around the Fort Bend County Toll Road and Texas Parkway.

Angela Hughes' daughter lives nearby and said she called her concerned about the smell.

"She called me about 4:30 in the morning and asked if we had a gas leak or if we smelled gas," Hughes said.

The Railroad Commission of Texas looked into it. They say it's coming from a nearby Viceroy Petroleum Cities Services Lease Well.

"I just noticed it in the air, for me, but you know you kind of have a little taste in your mouth of that gas," Ronald said.

The commission cited the operator for not complying with a state rule that requires gas releases to be burned in a flare, for safety reasons.

ABC13 has learned the operator is fixing the problem. The Commission assures there hasn't been any spills and groundwater isn't affected, but they said they'll continue to watch it.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenmissouri city
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shot and suspect killed in Houston's south side
Federal charges filed against Greenpeace protesters
Texas lawmaker on 'AR' tweet to Beto: It was not a threat
9-year-old girl critical after electrical accident at Moody Park
Water main breakage shutdowns road in The Woodlands
Teen charged with bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake pledge $6M to Bahamas in hurricane relief
Show More
Hot dog couch is up for sale
UH Cougars looking for big win against ranked opponent Friday
Flames rip through church roof in Texas City
Houston Rockets owner to release new book next week
North Shore and Westfield battle until final second of game
More TOP STORIES News