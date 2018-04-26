HOME & GARDEN

Ceiling fan being recalled because blades could fall

Before you turn on your ceiling fan, check out this recall.

Before you turn on your ceiling fan, there's a recall for a certain brand.

The company that makes the Seasons 52" brand ceiling fan says the brackets can break, allowing the blades to fall.

The fans were sold at HD Supply stores and online. The recalled products were sold in white, brass, bronze, and brushed nickel finishes.

They may also have one, three, four or no lights at all.

You can check the affected model numbers here.

The model number is printed on a label on the top of the motor housing.

About 144,000 fans are affected.
