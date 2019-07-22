Home & Garden

82-year-old's dilapidated childhood home to get new life, 1 year after waiting for the city's help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 82-year-old woman is finally seeing major progress to her childhood home after more than a year of waiting for the City of Houston to help with repairs.

Mary Durham moved into her home when she was 12 years old.

"This is where I grew up," Durham said.

But her home needs serious repairs.

"The limb fell in the house, termites were in the house. And so they told me they would have to tear it down," Durham said.

Durham applied for help through a City of Houston housing program when the house starting falling apart. She qualified in May of last year, but while she waited for something to happen, things inside only got worse.

Durham and her daughter says there was not communication from the city until May of this year when ABC13 stepped in. At one point, Mayor Sylvester Turner even came out to survey it himself, placing it on the high priority list.

"Just really thank Channel 13," Durham said. "It's a blessing."

Crews started on the demolition Monday morning, and she will soon have a place to call her home again.

You'd think that seeing a house full of memories being torn down would be tough, but Durham said it's actually the best that has ever happened in her lifetime.

While it won't be the same house where she grew up, Durham's new place already has her heart.

"Nothing like home. Nothing like home," Durham said.

