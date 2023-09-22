As Hollywood actors and writers continue to strike for better pay and working conditions, we talked to those in the entertainment community affected.

Actors talk about the impact of the dual strikes in Hollywood: 'We have to draw a line in the sand'

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Negotiations continue this week in Hollywood as the dual actor and writer strikes keep going into the fall.

The writers have been on strike for over 135 days. The actors guild followed and has been hitting the picket lines for 65 days.

"If we can't make enough to pay our mortgages, earn healthcare - then we have to draw a line in the sand, and we are on strike," actress Michelle C. Bonilla said.

Both actors and writers are asking for better pay and working conditions.

The Screen Actors Guild asked for an 11% increase in pay.

Some of the other requests from the actors' guild include new residuals from streaming platforms and protection when it comes to artificial intelligence.

"Ten years ago, actors could make a living off of residuals - from the handful of TV appearances they did year-round. That safety net of residual pay has been completely ripped out from under us with the advent of streaming, and now AI," actor Lincoln Castellanos said.

The strike is already having an impact. We have already seen big-budget movies being pushed back.

According to "FilmLA," movie production in Los Angeles dropped 28% in the second quarter of 2023. Overall, feature film production fell by 18.9%

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers says its priority is to end the strikes. Last month, they hired a crisis public relations firm.

They also made an offer to the Writers Guild, but it was turned down.

In response, they wrote:

"Our priority is to end the strike so that valued members of the creative community can return to what they do best and to end the hardships that so many people and businesses that service the industry are experiencing."

