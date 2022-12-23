Millions of Texans expected to travel as frigid conditions move in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The holiday hustle and bustle is in full swing. Nearly nine million Texans are planning to travel this holiday season, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

With the extremely cold weather coming our way, ABC13 asked a few people if they plan to travel during the holidays.

"When it's really cold, I usually don't go out anywhere," David Vasquez, a lifelong Houstonian, told Eyewitness News.

He said he saw the freezing forecast and decided to stay put.

"I kind of saw this coming two weeks ago, so I planned accordingly and I just chose not to go anywhere for this period of time," Vasquez said.

If you are one of the 8.3 million Texans planning to hit the road despite the cold weather, you'll want to make sure you have an emergency kit in your car including these items.

A phone charger

flashlight

drinking water

snacks for everyone in the car

The good news is, for the most part, road conditions are not expected to be bad around Houston, however, wind-chills could be below zero degrees on Friday morning, so be cautious on bridges.

If you are traveling through Houston airports, check for delays and cancellations, and build in extra time as construction continues at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

"It's a bit stressful, but I think we are looking forward to the holidays and just spending time with family, so I think that makes up for the travel stress," traveler Carlos Macouzet explained.

Throughout the day on Thursday, delays and cancelations climbed at Bush Airport. By the evening, there were nearly 250 flights delayed and more than thirty cancelations.

