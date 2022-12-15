Houston Airport System expects these 2 days to be busy travel days for them

The Houston Airport System estimates a whopping 3.4 million passengers will move through both Bush and Hobby airports from Thursday through Jan. 2.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Overall, it is shaping up to be a pretty busy travel season, whether you're flying or driving from Houston.

Thursday morning saw a steady stream of passengers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest travel days for the next two weeks.

Looking across the country, the American Automobile Association, or AAA, estimates that 112.7 million people will journey by car or plane 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

That's an increase of 3.6 million people over last year.

Passengers at Bush Airport shared some of their best travel tips.

"Make sure you have everything you need for your trip - any last-minute arrangements that you need to make. If you're traveling with kids, have everything they need to be comfortable. Dress warm because it is cold outside," Briana Coleman said, who was traveling to Los Angeles.

Another tip to practice is checking the TSA wait times on the Houston Airport System website.

