How risky is that holiday activity? Chart shows risk for contracting COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you wondering what your holidays will look like during a pandemic? Should you go visit family members or stay at home for the holidays?The Texas Medical Association (TMA) created a chart that shows what activities put you and your family at risk of exposure during the holidays.Dr. Ogechika Alozie is an infectious diseases expert in El Paso and a member of the Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force.The TMA's COVID-19 Task Force consists of 15 expert physicians from across the state. Dr. Alozie said there is a public demand for safety messages as the seasons change, and the community questioned what activities were safe during the holidays.The TMA asked for medical leaders and physicians' input and created a chart ranking the activities from "low-risk" to "high-risk.""People are asking, 'How social can I be during the holidays? What is safe or not safe?'" Alozie said. "So, the task force really wanted to be diligent about calling out certain activities and give people a compass to guide their behavior."Alozie said it's important for people to remember the three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your symptoms.