Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage hourly pay to $17

Changes are coming for employees at Hobby Lobby!The arts and crafts store announced it will be raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17.The changes go into effect Oct. 1.According to, it was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage and has since raised its minimum wages ten times over the last eleven years. In 2014, Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15."We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people," said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. "From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers."Hobby Lobby is not the only one making changes in its minimum wage pay. In June, Target and H-E-B announced their companies would be giving employees a raise.