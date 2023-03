This couple did what's never been done before! They had their wedding at Houston's Hobby Airport in the midst of total random strangers. You should see their wedding photos.

Hobby Airport pulls off its first wedding, photos show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple said their "I dos" in the middle of a busy terminal at William P. Hobby Airport on Monday, photos shared to Twitter show.

The bride, dressed in a beautiful white dress and veil, and the groom, dressed in a suit, posed for pictures under TV screens that gave times for arrivals and departures.

This wedding will go down in the airport's history as it is the first wedding to be held at Hobby.

"Wishing them a lifetime of love and adventure," the airport tweeted.