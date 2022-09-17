Flight operations scaled down after power outage reported at William P. Hobby Airport

Travelers are asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport as flight delays are expected.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A power outage was reported at William P. Hobby Airport Saturday morning due to a small fire around a generator, according to Houston Airport System.

Hobby Airport tweeted out that flight operations were scaled down while their Federal Aviation Administration partners work to restore power.

At about 7:30 a.m. a small fire was reported around the generator for the FAA control tower at Hobby that caused the tower to lose power, officials said.

Officials said they are working to get power restored as soon as possible and have reduced operations.

Houston Airport System said there is another facility from the FAA that can still manage air traffic-- but not as much as usual.

Travelers are asked to check their flight status before heading to the airport as flight delays are expected.

The airport's flight status board showed some departing and arriving flights delayed. Others were still listed on time.

The airport is unsure at this time how long the repair will take.