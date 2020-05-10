Body found on SW Houston Street after apparent hit-and-run

Houston, Texas (KTRK) -- The discovery of a body lying on a southwest Houston street has police looking for answers in an apparent hit-and run incident.

Witnesses found the victim Sunday morning in the 6800 block of Westbranch Drive at Bellaire Blvd.

It wasn't yet known what exactly happened or what kind of vehicle might have been involved.

The incident was at least the second hit-and-run investigation in the area Sunday.

Another person died after a crash involving the driver of a Kia in Spring some time before 5 a.m.

