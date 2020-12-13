Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man attempting to cross a busy road in west Houston was struck and killed Saturday night, and the driver of the vehicle involved fled the scene, police said.It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Highway 6 near Briar Forest.The man was walking across the road when a southbound silver Toyota Highlander hit him, according to Houston police.The driver of the Highlander didn't stop and drove off. Witnesses told officers they believe a man was driving the Highlander.The victim was an adult male, but his identity wasn't immediately released.Investigators were following up with businesses in the area to check surveillance cameras, officers said.If you know anything about this incident, investigators need your help. Call the Houston Police Dept. Accident Division at 713-247-4072.