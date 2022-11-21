Bicyclist killed in east Houston after being struck from back on dimly lit road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man riding his bicycle in a dimly lit area on Saturday night was killed after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in east Houston, police say.

Houston Police Department officers said the auto-cyclist crash happened in the 12900 block of East Freeway near Normandy Street on a feeder road after 11 p.m.

Police said the driver fled the scene after hitting the biker from the back.

It's also believed a second vehicle could have hit the biker who was left on the road, HPD said.

HPD reported that other people driving on that road stopped after seeing the debris and a body but said there weren't any witnesses during the crash.

In an effort to find the driver responsible, police are hoping car parts scattered around scene and surveillance cameras in the area may help the investigation.

Officials said they have not yet identified the cyclist.