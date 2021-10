Mental health disproportionately affecting young Hispanics, statistics show

EMBED >More News Videos The CDC says community level efforts and health strategies to address these mental health conditions should prioritize young adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty percent of young Hispanics, ages 18 to 25, with a serious mental illness never receive treatment, according to statistics. Part of that problem can be attributed to language barriers and no access to health insurance.A group called Houston Galveston Institute Counseling , which has been around since 1979, has been working hard to try to put a dent in those numbers. The nonprofit organization offers unique services to the Hispanic community with free counseling in Spanish for individuals or families as a whole. It offers onsite counseling as well, with a diverse staff that reflects the many cultures of the community."Ethnic groups and Hispanic groups are underserved," said Sue Levin, the executive director at HGI Counseling. "They do not feel welcome and do not feel there will be someone who understands them and their needs."For Hispanic Heritage Month, HGI Counseling is fundraising to continue its efforts to reach more Hispanic families who need help.