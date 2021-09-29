mental health

Mental health disproportionately affecting young Hispanics, statistics show

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mental health disproportionately affecting young Hispanics

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fifty percent of young Hispanics, ages 18 to 25, with a serious mental illness never receive treatment, according to statistics. Part of that problem can be attributed to language barriers and no access to health insurance.

A group called Houston Galveston Institute Counseling, which has been around since 1979, has been working hard to try to put a dent in those numbers. The nonprofit organization offers unique services to the Hispanic community with free counseling in Spanish for individuals or families as a whole. It offers onsite counseling as well, with a diverse staff that reflects the many cultures of the community.

WATCH: Mental health issues and substance use increasing, CDC says
EMBED More News Videos

The CDC says community level efforts and health strategies to address these mental health conditions should prioritize young adults, racial/ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.



"Ethnic groups and Hispanic groups are underserved," said Sue Levin, the executive director at HGI Counseling. "They do not feel welcome and do not feel there will be someone who understands them and their needs."

For Hispanic Heritage Month, HGI Counseling is fundraising to continue its efforts to reach more Hispanic families who need help.

SEE RELATED STORY: East End Street Fest celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

For updates on this story, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthmental wellnessmental healthhispanic heritagehispanic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
The University of St. Thomas offers low-cost counseling services
What was Framber Valdez doing with eyes closed in the dugout?
UNC deals with mental health concerns in wake of student suicides
Singer Michelle Williams shares insight on her new book with ABC13
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News