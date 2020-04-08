HISD considering moving back graduations or going virtual

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said the district is working tirelessly to continue teaching and helping students during the coronavirus crisis.On Tuesday afternoon, Lathan, along with Congressman Al Green and dozens of volunteers, helped deliver meals through a curbside service for families in need."I want people to know that we are out here to support the unsung heroes," Green said. "We wouldn't have hundreds of cars out here if we didn't have this great need, so I've got to ask for more [funding] and I promise to ask for more. This is something that cannot be ignored."He said at least 500 meals were handed out at the food distribution center located at Sterling High School in southeast Houston.It's just one of the ways the school district is serving its students.Lathan said there are a number of students that have not signed on for online classes and HISD is trying to hold students accountable."We're verifying that through the log-ins and the amount of time students are spending on the various instructional software opportunities the school district has provided them," Lathan explained. "I encourage parents if you have not heard from your student's teacher, for them to call the school and leave a voicemail with your name, your student's name and their teacher's name."She also noted the district plans to send paper assignments in a packet to students beginning next week while preparing for the possible impact to graduation ceremonies."We're looking at the option of virtual graduations and also face-to-face [and] pushing graduations back, possibly, to the summer, but we are planning both ways at this time," Lathan said.