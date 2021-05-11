HISD board approves teacher appreciation stipend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD announced Tuesday that its hard-working teachers will be seeing some extra money later this month.As an appreciation for their dedication and commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic, trustees said they've approved a one-time stipend of $750 for eligible district employees, after discussing the proposal in Thursday's meeting.The payment will appear in employees' paychecks on May 26, according to the Board of Education.The board is also allowing the district to negotiate an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University-Commerce in an effort to increase the number of graduating HISD seniors and employees earning undergraduate and graduate degrees at the university.The agreement includes three programs. The President's Promise program would provide a last-dollar tuition scholarship, the Rising Lion program would provide a structured academic experience for incoming freshmen and the Quick Start Grant program would provide financial support to select HISD employees who choose to pursue a graduate degree at A&M-Commerce.The board also discussed and approved $750,000 to go toward community outreach programs over a three-year period. This is intended to improve learning by preventing academic failure and by reducing school dropout rates.Lastly, a grant from the USA Swimming Foundation was approved to give more students the opportunity to learn to swim."HISD commits to leveraging access to swim lessons to students in high-risk drowning zones," the district wrote in a press release.Lessons will be available first to HISD middle school students then third and fourth grade students.