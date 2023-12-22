HISD to clarify leave policy after employees express concerns

HISD is clarifying its leave policy, but would not disclose the reason why and said it's important students have "face-to-face" time with teachers.

HISD is clarifying its leave policy, but would not disclose the reason why and said it's important students have "face-to-face" time with teachers.

HISD is clarifying its leave policy, but would not disclose the reason why and said it's important students have "face-to-face" time with teachers.

HISD is clarifying its leave policy, but would not disclose the reason why and said it's important students have "face-to-face" time with teachers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD is clarifying its leave policy after officials said there were concerns from employees.

During a press conference, district officials said teacher absences were down 43% for the first half of the school year. When ABC13 asked if there was a major change in the policy since the school takeover, officials would only say they wanted to make the policy clearer because it's important for students to have "face-to-face" time with teachers.

Also, district could also start the new school year two earlier than usual. Our partners at the Houston Chronicle reported that in a letter sent to parents, the district wants to start the 2024 school year between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14. This would put teachers returning to work at the end of July.

These changes come as HISD voted to be a "district of innovation," which in part allows them to change school start times.