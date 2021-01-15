HISD students to share 2021 vision of MLK speech in annual oratory contest today

This year, students will answer the question, "How do you think Dr. King's teachings can help us today?"
Fourth and fifth grade HISD students will deliver original speeches inspired by the late civil rights leader. Students are judged on delivery, stage presence, content interpretation, and memorization.
The 2020-2021 finalists are:
- Jason Hudson, Atherton Elementary School, fourth grade
- Andrianna Harden, Bastian Elementary School, fifth grade
- Vivianna Serna, Crespo Elementary School, fourth grade
- Jada Rountree, Dogan Elementary School, fifth grade
- Pahy'tton Williams, Foster Elementary School, fourth grade
- Skylar Stevenson, Law Elementary School, fourth grade
- Mikeen Holiday, Bell Elementary School, fourth grade
- Channing Roberts, MacGregor Elementary School, fourth grade
- Jakiyah Bickham, Pleasantville Elementary School, fourth grade
- Kamila Reyes, Sutton Elementary School, fourth grade
- Goodwill Nsude, Valley West Elementary School, fifth grade
- Madison Jones Austin, Young Elementary School, fifth grade
The winner will receive $1,000, the runner-up will receive $500 and the third place contestant will receive $300.
Other finalists will receive $100.
The nationally recognized competition is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and also falls on King's birthday.
He would have turned 92.
You can watch the competition live on ABC13's streaming apps for devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Apple TV. Follow this link to download the apps.
