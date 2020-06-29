community strong

How you can pick up free groceries at HISD schools

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- On the first day of food distribution at Chavez High School in southeast Houston, the line stretched all the way down the block.

"Our job cut our hours, so it does get tough, especially with her having a toddler," explained Estrella Noyola. "Everybody's getting laid off and I don't know how we're going to pay the bills and stuff."

As the months have gone on, the lines have gotten longer around the district.

It has become clear: families need more help.

So, starting this week, HISD is now running five mega sites across the district, where families can pick up both school meals from the district and up to thirty pounds of groceries from the Houston Food Bank.

"The hope and the goal is that as many community members or family members that come out, we'll have food available for them," explained Keith Lewis, the Senior Area Manager of HISD's Nutrition Services.

Mega sites: Sam Houston Math, Science, Technology Center, Revere Middle School, and Chavez, Kashmere, and Milby high schools.

Families can pick up several days' worth of student meals as well as a box of fresh produce on Mondays and Thursdays. Milby and Sam Houston will be open from 10 a.m. to noon, and Revere, Chavez, and Kashmere will be open from noon to 2 p.m.

More info:

https://blogs.houstonisd.org/news/2020/06/18/hisd-streamlines-food-distribution-programs-to-better-serve-communities-in-need/
