HISD restarts free curbside meal pick-up this week for students beginning classes online amid COVID pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD will provide free meals again now that food is expected to be in high demand for some students ahead of the start of online classes.

The 12 locations are scheduled to open Monday for curbside pick-up only. Attendees must follow social distancing rules.

Six of the sites will open at 10 a.m. throughout the Houston area.



Most of them will be open for a few hours.

The following locations will open at noon.



The giveaways will be every Monday and Thursday through August 31.

