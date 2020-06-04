HISD restarts free curbside meal pick-up this week for students beginning classes online amid COVID pandemic

Clifton Middle School - 6001 Golden Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77092

Wisdom High School - 6529 Beverly Hill St, Houston, TX 77057

Audrey H. Lawson Middle School - 14000 Stancliff St, Houston, TX 77045

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School - 9400 Irvington Blvd, Houston, TX 77076

North Forest High School - 10726 Mesa Dr, Houston, TX 77078

Milby High School - 1601 Broadway St, Houston, TX 77012

Booker T Washington Sr High School - 4204 Yale St, Houston, TX 77018

Paul Revere Middle School - 10502 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77042

Marshall Middle School - 1115 Noble St, Houston, TX 77009

Cesar Chavez High School - 8501 Howard Dr, Houston, TX 77017

Furr High School - 500 Mercury Dr, Houston, TX 77013

Kashmere High School - 6900 Wileyvale Rd, Houston, TX 77028

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD will provide free meals again now that food is expected to be in high demand for some students ahead of the start of online classes.The 12 locations are scheduled to open Monday for curbside pick-up only. Attendees must follow social distancing rules.Six of the sites will open at 10 a.m. throughout the Houston area.Most of them will be open for a few hours.The following locations will open at noon.The giveaways will be every Monday and Thursday through August 31.