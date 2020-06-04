HISD restarts free curbside meal pick-up this week for students beginning classes online amid COVID pandemic

The 12 locations are scheduled to open Monday for curbside pick-up only. Attendees must follow social distancing rules.
Six of the sites will open at 10 a.m. throughout the Houston area.
- Clifton Middle School - 6001 Golden Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77092
- Wisdom High School - 6529 Beverly Hill St, Houston, TX 77057
- Audrey H. Lawson Middle School - 14000 Stancliff St, Houston, TX 77045
- Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School - 9400 Irvington Blvd, Houston, TX 77076
- North Forest High School - 10726 Mesa Dr, Houston, TX 77078
- Milby High School - 1601 Broadway St, Houston, TX 77012
Most of them will be open for a few hours.
The following locations will open at noon.
- Booker T Washington Sr High School - 4204 Yale St, Houston, TX 77018
- Paul Revere Middle School - 10502 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77042
- Marshall Middle School - 1115 Noble St, Houston, TX 77009
- Cesar Chavez High School - 8501 Howard Dr, Houston, TX 77017
- Furr High School - 500 Mercury Dr, Houston, TX 77013
- Kashmere High School - 6900 Wileyvale Rd, Houston, TX 77028
The giveaways will be every Monday and Thursday through August 31.
