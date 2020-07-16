Society

HISD planning to deliver food to students at certain locations this fall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We now know what Texas' largest school district is going to do in the fall. Houston ISD has pushed the start date back to Sept. 8, and will do virtual-only learning for six weeks, which takes them up to Oct. 16.

More than 80% of students in HISD qualify for free and reduced lunch, so the concern is for those who depend on a meal at school.

Dr. Grenita Lathan, interim superintendent for HISD, addressed that this week.

"During the first weeks of virtual learning from Sept. 8 to Oct. 16, curbside meals will be provided at select schools of 60% or more of free and reduced lunches. These schools are considered severe needs," she explained.

Select locations throughout the city will also have meals delivered to their residents with prior TEA approval. Some of those identified sites include large apartment complexes, group homes and megachurches, according to Dr. Lathan.

The Houston Food Bank has been partnering with the district since the COVID-19 pandemic started in order to feed children and families in need.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, will visit the facility to talk about food insecurity and the growing demand in southeast Texas. So will U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

In June alone, the food bank delivered more than 27 million pounds of food.

Growing demand means there is a growing need for volunteers and donations. If you'd like to help, visit: houstonfoodbank.org.

