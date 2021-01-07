Health & Fitness

HISD and Kroger partnering up to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to district staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kroger announced it is partnering up with the largest public school district in Texas to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators.

Hundreds of eligible HISD school nurses and clinical staff will receive the Moderna vaccine at a dedicated vaccination clinic as early as this week.

SEE ALSO: County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Kroger says teachers and frontline workers are the "heart of the community" and advocates for them to have priority access to vaccines. Health care providers and individuals who have underlying health conditions and those who are over the age of 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

In a release from HISD, a team of pharmacists from the supermarket chain will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators who are 65 or older or individuals who fall under Phase 1B, as well as police officers; and school nurses and clinical staff who fall under Phase 1A (health care personnel) in accordance with state and federal guidelines.

SEE ALSO: Are HISD teachers next on the list to get COVID-19 vaccine?

Vaccinations will be available Saturday, Jan. 9 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, located at 4400 W. 18th St.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccineshisdcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Congress begins electoral college vote certification process
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
Electoral college ballots rescued as protesters storm US Capitol
Turning dry, windy, and cool on Thursday
Texan Live's Game of Week: Cy Ranch vs. Langham Creek
Dickinson mayoral race comes down to pulling name out of hat
Videos show chaos as pro-Trump rioters breach Capitol
Show More
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
World leaders call chaos 'shocking' and 'disgraceful'
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
LBJ and Ben Taub hospitals face staff shortages amid surge
Texas lawmaker: 'Stop the b******* right now'
More TOP STORIES News