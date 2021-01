HISD and Kroger partnering up to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to district staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kroger announced it is partnering up with the largest public school district in Texas to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators.Hundreds of eligible HISD school nurses and clinical staff will receive the Moderna vaccine at a dedicated vaccination clinic as early as this week.Kroger says teachers and frontline workers are the "heart of the community" and advocates for them to have priority access to vaccines. Health care providers and individuals who have underlying health conditions and those who are over the age of 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine.In a release from HISD , a team of pharmacists from the supermarket chain will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to educators who are 65 or older or individuals who fall under Phase 1B, as well as police officers; and school nurses and clinical staff who fall under Phase 1A (health care personnel) in accordance with state and federal guidelines.Vaccinations will be available Saturday, Jan. 9 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, located at 4400 W. 18th St.